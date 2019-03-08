Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Latrobe Police seek help identifying BP robber | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Latrobe Police seek help identifying BP robber

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, March 8, 2019 1:31 p.m
854861_web1_Latrobe-robber
Latrobe Police Facebook
Latrobe Police are seeking information on a man who robbed the BP gas station-convenience store at 204 Lloyd Avenue early Friday, March 8, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to telephone police at 724-537-5526.

49 minutes ago

Latrobe police are trying to identify a man who robbed the BP gas station-convenience store early Friday.

Police said the store at 204 Lloyd Ave. was robbed about 12:30 a.m.

The suspect wore a gray, hooded sweatshirt, gray gloves, black pants and white shoes, said police Chief John Sleasman. Police reported the man, who had his face covered with a black bandanna, threatened the clerk with pepper spray before fleeing with an unspecified amount of cash.

“He fled west out of the store toward the Jioio’s Restaurant along Route 981,” Sleasman said.

Sleasman said police would also like residents along Lloyd Avenue who may have outdoor surveillance video recorders to contact investigators.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-537-5526.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
