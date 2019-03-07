Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Learn sheep and goat production at Greensburg Penn State branch | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Learn sheep and goat production at Greensburg Penn State branch

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Thursday, March 7, 2019 8:03 p.m
851125_web1_VND-LO-WinterWool-012519
A workshop aimed at teaching people about sheep and goat production is headed to Penn State in Westmoreland County.

7 minutes ago

A workshop aimed at teaching people about sheep and goat production is headed to Penn State Extension in Westmoreland County on March 22.

Attendees will learn how select animals based on performance data, use the National Sheep Improvement Program, identify livestock structure and learn about the importance of breed character.

The free event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 22 at Penn State Extension is located at 214 Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township.

“The workshop is a great way for producers to learn how to use both performance data and visual appraisal for selecting livestock,” Melanie Barkley, senior educator at Penn State and livestock specialist, said in a release.

Registration must be completed by March 15 on the Penn State website. Registration includes lunch and educational materials.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.