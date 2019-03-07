Learn sheep and goat production at Greensburg Penn State branch

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A workshop aimed at teaching people about sheep and goat production is headed to Penn State Extension in Westmoreland County on March 22.

Attendees will learn how select animals based on performance data, use the National Sheep Improvement Program, identify livestock structure and learn about the importance of breed character.

The free event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 22 at Penn State Extension is located at 214 Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township.

“The workshop is a great way for producers to learn how to use both performance data and visual appraisal for selecting livestock,” Melanie Barkley, senior educator at Penn State and livestock specialist, said in a release.

Registration must be completed by March 15 on the Penn State website. Registration includes lunch and educational materials.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .