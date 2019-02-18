Ligonier chamber seeks volunters to help with expanding events

• The Stroll, featuring oldies music and classic cars on the Diamond, 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9

• Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19-20

• Antiques on the Diamond, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 and Aug. 24

The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking for community volunteers to help lend their skills to more than a dozen annual events it organizes.

Those interested in finding out more about the events and how they can get involved are invited to attend one of two volunteer open houses, set for 2 to 5 p.m. March 31 or 5 to 7 p.m. April 2, in the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education, 200 S. Market St., Ligonier.

Ligonier events like the recent Ice Fest and the upcoming sold out Soup’s On sampling of local menus traditionally have been managed in-house by the chamber staff.

But the growing number of such signature occasions and a desire to increase community involvement have prompted the chamber to adopt a committee approach, with an emphasis on volunteer participation, according to Scott Haines, chamber executive director

“In order to grow these events and grow the chamber, we’ve taken on the concept of committees,” Haines said, noting the intent is to “get people to come to Ligonier” while asking, “How can we make it better for the community’s sake?”

Ideally, Haines said, the chamber would like to establish a separate committee for each of its events. A chamber board member will coordinate each committee, but volunteers are the needed to allow them to function.

“We want to leverage the resources of our community,” matching citizens’ skills and interests with various events, Haines said. “If we can reach out and gather that volunteer spirit, that’s a good thing.

“It will allow us greater flexibility to conduct new events over time.”

The chamber expanded on this year’s Ice Fest, which featured food, music and shopping around a centerpiece of carved ice sculptures Jan. 26 and 27 in downtown Ligonier. In a new outgrowth of the event, Ice Fest After Dark, visitors could purchase a ticket to enjoy Saturday evening activities and discounts at Ligonier’s Diamond Theatre, Wicked Googly bowling lanes and a number of dining establishments.

“That went pretty well,” Haines said, noting participants offered favorable feedback on a bus that shuttled them among festival sites.

“Next year, we’re going to be very pragmatic and start planning in November,” Haines said.

Another recent addition to the chamber event schedule is Pumpkin Spice Ligonier, set for 11-2 Nov. 2 this year. The ticketed event allows participants to sample a variety of pumpkin foods while browsing around town.

Refreshments will be served at the volunteer open houses.

Those planning to attend one are asked to RSVP by March 22 to Alberta Evans, the chamber’s events and volunteer leader, at alberta@ligonierchamber.com or 724-238-4200.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .