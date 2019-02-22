Ligonier Township man accused of assaulting officer working on plea deal, attorney says

The attorney for a Ligonier Township man accused of assaulting an off-duty Ligonier policeman last Dec. 22 said Friday his client is working on terms of a plea bargain agreement and is anxious to put the incident behind him.

Brad J. Steffey, 36, of Laughlintown, waived his right to a scheduled preliminary hearing before District Judge Denise Thiel on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and public drunkenness in connection with the alleged 3:45 a.m. incident at the borough residence of officer Brad Markle.

“We have a very rough outline of a plea agreement, but nothing has been formalized so I cannot comment further at this point,” said Steffey’s private attorney, Mike Ferguson of Latrobe.

“I can tell you that Brad is very remorseful over what happened and he’s taking full responsibility for what happened,” Ferguson said. “And he’s taken appropriate steps to address the issues that drove his unfortunate actions that night.”

Borough police allege Steffey was intoxicated when he entered Markle’s residence in the early morning hours Dec. 22. Police reported Markle was struck “several times” by Steffey as he attempted to subdue him after he found him.

Police said Steffey then fled Markle’s home and was apprehended by police nearby in the vicinity of the 100 block of West Vincent Street.

Thiel ordered Steffey, who remains free on $5,000 bail, to appear before Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio April 4 for arraignment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .