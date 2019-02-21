Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ligonier Township nursing home ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in back wages | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Ligonier Township nursing home ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in back wages

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, February 21, 2019 12:52 p.m
781345_web1_GavelNewN

About an hour ago

The operator of a Ligonier Township nursing home has paid nearly $40,000 in back wages to employees following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The investigation found that Bethlen Home of the Hungarian Reformed Federation of America, doing business as Bethlen Communities Inc., violated the overtime and recordkeeping provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act between January 2016 and January 2018, the Labor Department said in a statement.

Specifically, Bethlen Communities, which operates a skilled nursing facility, a hospice and a retirement community near Ligonier Borough, failed to include workers’ shift bonuses when calculating their overtime rates of pay, the department said.

“Excluding these amounts from the calculation resulted in the employer paying overtime rates lower than those required by law,” the department said. “The employer also failed to maintain records of employee bonuses and hourly rates.”

Because of the violations, the 92 affected employees, most of them health care workers, were not paid time and a half when working overtime, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania in June 2018.

The complaint said Bethlen Home’s decision not to include shift differential bonuses and work anniversary bonuses when calculating overtime pay was “knowing and reckless.”

“Defendants were advised that these bonuses should have been included in the regular rate when calculating overtime, but declined to follow that advice,” the complaint said.

Bethlen Home Executive Director Amanda Atkinson did not return phone calls seeking comment. Bethlen attorney Timothy G. Hewitt could not be reached for comment.

The Labor Department said Bethlen Home paid $39,704 in back wages and “liquidated damages” pursuant to a consent judgment entered in U.S. District Court in December. The department did not announce the settlement until the wages and damages were actually paid, said spokeswoman Leni Fortson.

The department would not disclose what triggered the investigation but said investigations often are initiated by complaints to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, or WHD.

“In addition to complaints, WHD selects certain types of businesses or industries for investigation,” Fortson said. “The WHD targets low-wage industries, for example, because of high rates of violations or egregious violations, the employment of vulnerable workers, or rapid changes in an industry such as growth or decline.”

In addition to the payment of back wages, the consent judgment ordered Bethlen Home to keep adequate wage records and to not “take any retaliatory action” against employees who disclose alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The law, which dates back to 1938, requires that covered, non-exempt employees be paid at least the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for all hours worked, plus time and a half for hours worked beyond 40 per week.

Bethlen Home, founded as an orphanage in 1921 by the Hungarian Reformed Federation of America, describes itself on its website as a “faith-based, non-profit continuing care retirement community.” It is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.