Ligonier Township supervisor accused of stealing gun from ex-wife

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Ligonier Township supervisor was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a handgun from his ex-wife, according to court papers.

Wade Edward Thomas, 57, is free on $100,000 unsecured bond on theft and receiving stolen property charges.

Westmoreland County detectives said the gun was reported stolen Jan. 13 from the victim’s truck while it was parked in Ligonier Borough. Thomas admitted to investigators that he took it earlier that month but later returned the firearm. The gun was found at the back door of the victim’s home on Jan. 25, police said.

A divorce was granted Monday.

Attorney Tim Kinney said they are still gathering information about the allegations and declined to comment after a brief arraignment hearing. Wade was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A March 13 preliminary hearing is set.

Thomas is supervisor board chairman. His term expires in December.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .