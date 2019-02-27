Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Loyalhanna Watershed Association farm preserved by state agriculture board
Westmoreland

Loyalhanna Watershed Association farm preserved by state agriculture board

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 2:47 p.m
Loyalhanna Watershed Association Executive Director Susan L. Huba shows the wetlands outside the new offices of the LWA on Monday, May 23, 2016 in Ligonier. The association has been renovating the historic McConnaughey Farm farmhouse and barn for their use as office and educational spaces.

Bluebirds and foxes can call a Ligonier Township farm home for good now that the 120-acre tract was recently preserved by the state.

“It’s a huge thing for us and for, I think, our neighbors to know that” the farm was safeguarded, said Susan Huba, director of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.

The farm, which is owned by the association, was among 35 across Pennsylvania that were secured by the state’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board last week. The program allows state and local governments to purchase conservation easements from farmland owners in an effort to slow nonagricultural development.

The association bought the farm in 2000 to protect the open space and wildlife habitats. A restoration project completed in 2016 included farmland fencing and updates around the property and to the farmhouse and barn. The association has offices and an educational center on the farm.

“It’s a great thing to be able to have a sustainable agriculture operation on site when we’re educating kids about sustainable agriculture,” Huba said. “It’s what the land was meant for.”

A farmer leases land there for his herd of cows to graze every year, she said. The property also is home to a variety of other wild animals, from muskrats and groundhogs to the birds that have just started returning.

“Our organization is so pleased,” Huba said. “It’s something we have wanted to do since the farm was purchased in 2000.”

The state board preserved 3,333 acres of farmland in 19 counties, according to a news release. Locally, more than 800 acres were preserved on six farms in Allegheny, Butler and Washington counties.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

