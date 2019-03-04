Lungs at Work hosting black lung screening

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Lungs at Work is offering testing and assistance to coal miners who may have black lung disease, a respiratory disease caused by inhaling coal dust.

On April 25, the McMurray nonprofit will provide pulmonary screenings, health assessments and benefits counseling and assistance for those impacted by the disease that makes the lung look black instead of pink.

The disease comes across in two different forms — simple, which means the lung has spots or scars, and complicated, which means the lungs have a lot of scarring.

“There is an increase in the black lung occurrence in coal miners,” said Laurie Roberts, patient care coordinator for Lungs at Work, adding there has been a steady increase in diagnoses over the past couple of years.

At the clinic, the numbers have doubled over the past five years, she said.

Coal miners in Fayette and surrounding counties can make an appoint for a screening by calling Lungs at Work at 724-941-1650. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion #51, located at 501 E. Main St. in Uniontown.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .