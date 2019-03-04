Man accused of assault in parking lot of Penn Township personal care facility

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A 69-year-old Delmont man was arrested Saturday on charges of abusing a dependent care person and simple assault after two witnesses told Penn Township police they allegedly saw him striking the victim.

Robert F. Bender was released on recognizance bond following arraignment Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred as Bender was attempting to get the victim into his car at about 12:19 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the William Penn Personal Care Center at 2020 Ader Road, according to police.

Police said the female victim was being released to Bender when the incident occurred, but was returned to the facility as a result of the complaints. Officer Blake Danowski reported in court documents both witnesses said they observed Bender strike the victim several times. They said the victim was “screaming and crying.”

Attempts to reach Bender for comment were unsuccessful. Court dockets indicate he has not hired an attorney.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled March 12 before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

