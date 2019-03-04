Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Man accused of assault in parking lot of Penn Township personal care facility | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Man accused of assault in parking lot of Penn Township personal care facility

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, March 4, 2019 3:35 p.m
833308_web1_Police-lights

About an hour ago

A 69-year-old Delmont man was arrested Saturday on charges of abusing a dependent care person and simple assault after two witnesses told Penn Township police they allegedly saw him striking the victim.

Robert F. Bender was released on recognizance bond following arraignment Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred as Bender was attempting to get the victim into his car at about 12:19 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the William Penn Personal Care Center at 2020 Ader Road, according to police.

Police said the female victim was being released to Bender when the incident occurred, but was returned to the facility as a result of the complaints. Officer Blake Danowski reported in court documents both witnesses said they observed Bender strike the victim several times. They said the victim was “screaming and crying.”

Attempts to reach Bender for comment were unsuccessful. Court dockets indicate he has not hired an attorney.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled March 12 before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.