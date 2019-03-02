Man identified in fatal Derry Twp. crash

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A 77-year-old Blairsville man was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision long Route 217 in Derry Township, state police at Greensburg said.

The victim, Robert L. Cochran, of Indiana Avenue, was fatally injured when his southbound sport utility vehicle was hit by a northbound vehicle it approached the area of Curnow Drive at about 5 p.m., state police said. Cochran suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. by the Westmoreland County Coroner.

Police said that the northbound vehicle operated by Kullen A. Gardner , 20, of Blairsville, crossed over into the southbound lanes, hitting Cochran’s vehicle. Cochran’s vehicle stopped on the southbound side of the road on an embankment,while Gardner’s vehicle stopped off the southbound side the road, police said.

A 77-year-old passenger in Cochran’s vehicle, who was not identified, was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh. Information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

Gardner sustained a minor injury and did not require further medical treatment, police said.

Fire departments from Bradenville, Derry and Blairsville assisted at the scene, as well as PennDOT representatives who assisted with traffic control along the two-lane highway.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .