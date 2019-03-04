Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Maryland man arrested in Hempfield in $112K computer sting | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Maryland man arrested in Hempfield in $112K computer sting

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:57 p.m
A Maryland man accused of setting up a fraudulent credit account to acquire $112,454 worth of MacBook Pro laptops was arrested Saturday by state police at the FedEx facility in Hempfield where he went to retrieve 28 of the computers, according to court documents.

Zack A. Adeoye, 51, a native of Nigeria who now lives in Upper Marlboro, Md., was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Saturday by undercover state troopers after allegedly attempting to drive off with the most recent shipment of laptops sent to the facility under an alias name, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed with South Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore.

Adeoye was arraigned on charges of identity theft and receiving stolen property. He was ordered to be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Trooper Steven Papuga said in court documents troopers were tipped last month by authorities in Illinois that Adeoye had set up a bogus online credit account through an Illinois firm identifying himself under an alias name as chief financial officer of a firm in Donora.

Papuga said police in Carol Stream, Ill., reported Adeoye had used the account to obtain 30 laptop computers shipped to the FedEx facility in Hunker in January. Papuga said Adeoye picked up the shipment before it was delivered to the bogus Donora address, but the Illinois firm, Zones Inc., never received any payments.

Adeoye placed a second order using the same account, and Papuga said Carol Stream police asked troopers to assist when he arrived locally to pick up the package. Papuga said when Adeoye arrived at FedEx, he was first met by a manager of the transportation firm.

Adeoye provided FedEx officials with a “counterfeit” employee card listing his own name, but “related he was there to pick up a package for another employee.”

When Adeoye attempted to drive from the FedEx facility with the package, he was stopped by state police.

“Upon contact with (Adeoye) he stated that he intended to take the laptops to Maryland to have them shipped to Houston, Tex. Upon attempts to further question the defendant about his information, (Adeoye) refused to provide further details without an attorney,” Papuga wrote.

Adeoye has a record for identity theft in Maryland, according to Papuga.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled March 13.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

