MAWC: Water service expected to be restored in Scottdale this afternoon | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

MAWC: Water service expected to be restored in Scottdale this afternoon

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, February 25, 2019 12:01 p.m

Water service is expected to be restored to Scottdale residents Monday, according to Brian Hohman, business manager for Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

A Sunday afternoon water main break of a 30-inch cast iron transmission line left some in the borough with low pressure or no water service. By late Monday morning, crews were fitting a new pipe underneath the Everson Bridge and Hohman said service should be returning soon.

The break happened at 1 p.m. along train tracks near Garfield Park. Some still were having trouble by mid-morning Monday.

“What a pain in the butt,” resident Dennis Elcock said Monday morning while filling up six gallon jugs from a water buffalo stationed at the municipal building.

Two water buffaloes were set up in the borough — one there and the second at the Fourth Ward fire station along South Broadway Avenue.

Elcock purchased the water gallons and then refilled them at one of the water buffaloes to use to flush his toilet. Another resident filled a bucket with water for the same purpose.

Elcock said the service interruption affected his 20-year-old son, who has autism and doesn’t like to deviate from getting a nightly bath.

“Last night was a meltdown,” he said.

The transmission line moves water from Indian Creek Supply Filtration Plant to regional storage tanks, Hohman said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.


Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County works to repair a broken 30 inch water main line, near Church Street in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The line broke around 1 p.m. Sunday flooding the park in a few feet of water. Customers are still without water at this time.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County works to repair a broken 30 inch water main line, near Church Street in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County works to repair a broken 30 inch water main line, near Church Street in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The line broke around 1 p.m. Sunday flooding the park in a few feet of water. Customers are still without water at this time.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County works to repair a broken 30 inch water main line, near Church Street in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The line broke around 1 p.m. Sunday flooding the park in a few feet of water. Customers are still without water at this time.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County works to repair a broken 30 inch water main line, near Church Street in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The line broke around 1 p.m. Sunday flooding the park in a few feet of water. Customers are still without water at this time.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dennis Elcock, of Scottsdale, fills water jugs to flush his toilette, at the borough building in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. A 30 in water main line broke around 1 p.m. Sunday flooding the park in a few feet of water, and leaving customers without water.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority works to repair a broken 30 inch water main line, near Church Street in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The line broke around 1 p.m. Sunday flooding the park in a few feet of water. Customers are still without water at this time.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A crew from the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority works to repair a broken 30 inch water main line, near Church Street in Scottdale, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The line broke around 1 p.m. Sunday flooding the park in a few feet of water. Customers are still without water at this time.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.