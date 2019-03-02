Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant plastics business hit by fire

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:30 p.m

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire late Saturday night at a plastics manufacturing company in Mt. Pleasant Township, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety reported.

Firefighters at the scene reported heavy smoke from a fire at C.K Composities LLC. of 361 Bridgewater Road, at about 9:45 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Jerry Lucia reported the fire was extinguished on the exterior of the building at about 10:10 p.m.

According to C.K. Composites’ website, the company makes fiberglass wound components, molded and cast components from specialized epoxy resins and laminated wood components.

Mt. Pleasant firefighters were assisted by units from several departments. Additional details were not available.

