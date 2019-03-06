Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy offers new program | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy offers new program

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 3:08 p.m
843485_web1_web-school8

34 minutes ago

A new session at the Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy at Westmoreland County Community will begin June 4, WCCC officials said Wednesday.

The 920-hour course, which provides the basic training required for municipal police officers in Pennsylvania, meets daily Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one Sunday a month through November 2019 at WCCC’s Public Safety Training Center in Smithton.

That Academy is certified through the state’s Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. Tuition for the program is $4,950.

WCCC is accepting applications for the program through May 17.

For more information and application materials, visit Westmoreland.edu/policeacademy or call 724-925-4298

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.