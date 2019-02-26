Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
New office for Hempfield district judge opens | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

New office for Hempfield district judge opens

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The new office of District Judge Mark Mansour off South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Secretaries Carrie Ligus (left), and Maria Hopson, work at their desks in the new office of District Judge Mark Mansour off South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Secretaries Sandy Mclay (left), and Maria Hopson, work at their desks in the new office of District Judge Mark Mansour off South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The new office of District Judge Mark Mansour off South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The new office of District Judge Mark Mansour off South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The new office of District Judge Mark Mansour off South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

A new office building for Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour opened for business this week.

The facility on South Greengate Road replaces an office building that will be demolished later this year to make way for construction of a new senior citizen housing complex on property owned by the Westmoreland County Housing Authority.

Mansour’s court office moved just a few blocks away and was built by the housing authority, which leases the property to Westmoreland County.

In the last decade, the county has set out to move its 17 district judges to newly built offices owned by the county.

Work finished last month on the $1.25 million building for District Judge Jason Buczak’s office on Beaver Run Road in Washington Township.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

