New self-serve fuel pump to be installed at Rostraver Airport

Pilots at Rostraver Airport will soon have an easier time refueling now that the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has approved replacement of the self-serve pump and software.

Airport authority members Tuesday awarded a contract to Purvis Brothers Inc. for the installation of a new pump and software for $14,587, as well as a $2,650 annual maintenance agreement for five years.

Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the current pump doesn’t work and the software is out of date. He could not say when the work will be done.

“I think it’s a good investment,” Monzo said. “It saves a lot of manhours.”

The current equipment dates back to the mid-1990s, he said.

The airport authority sells about 45,000 gallons of aircraft fuel a year for the 115 private airplanes based at the small, rural airport, he said.

Purvis Brothers, based in Mars, was selected through the state Department of General Services’ COSTARS cooperative purchasing program, Monzo said. Purvis also is the airport’s fuel supplier.

