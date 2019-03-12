Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

New self-serve fuel pump to be installed at Rostraver Airport

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:18 p.m
Tribune-Review File
Airplanes idle on the Rostraver Airport tarmac in March 2017.

Pilots at Rostraver Airport will soon have an easier time refueling now that the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has approved replacement of the self-serve pump and software.

Airport authority members Tuesday awarded a contract to Purvis Brothers Inc. for the installation of a new pump and software for $14,587, as well as a $2,650 annual maintenance agreement for five years.

Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the current pump doesn’t work and the software is out of date. He could not say when the work will be done.

“I think it’s a good investment,” Monzo said. “It saves a lot of manhours.”

The current equipment dates back to the mid-1990s, he said.

The airport authority sells about 45,000 gallons of aircraft fuel a year for the 115 private airplanes based at the small, rural airport, he said.

Purvis Brothers, based in Mars, was selected through the state Department of General Services’ COSTARS cooperative purchasing program, Monzo said. Purvis also is the airport’s fuel supplier.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.