Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
New York men accused of cocaine possession after North Huntingdon traffic stop | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

New York men accused of cocaine possession after North Huntingdon traffic stop

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:38 p.m
799078_web1_web-cocaine

41 minutes ago

Two Bronx, N.Y., men are being held without bail in the Westmoreland County Prison after North Huntingdon Police, assisted by K9 Nero, discovered 8 packages of suspected cocaine hidden inside a console panel of their car Saturday after they were driving erratically along Route 30.

Dario E. Jansen-Kelly, 28, and Fernando A. Rivera-Saldivar, 24, told police they were headed to an auto auction in Cincinnati in Jansen-Kelly’s 2015 Toyota Camry when they pulled off the turnpike and on to Route 30, according to officer Joseph Riley.

Riley said he pulled the pair over about 9 p.m. driving westbound without headlights. Prior to the traffic stop, Riley said Jansen-Kelly sat idle for a period at a steady green traffic signal and then attempted a U-turn on the busy highway as Riley pulled his patrol car behind the Toyota.

Riley said Nero was summoned after both men acted “extremely nervous” shielding the center console with their hands. Police also reported the car was not in Jansen-Kelly’s name, but that of a New York-based firm.

In addition to the unspecified amount of cocaine confiscated in 8 sealed black plastic bags hidden inside the console, police confiscated six cellular telephones the pair had purchased that day using fraudulent identities and credit cards at Wal-Marts in Mechanicsburg, Hempfield and North Huntingdon, according to court documents.

“When asked about the phones and the names attached to the sales, (Rivera-Saldivar) said he guessed the phone numbers of the people listed on the accounts to open the lines of credit,” Riley wrote in court documents.

In addition, Rivera-Saldivar said he “found the cocaine in a parking lot somewhere out of state and said he did not know why he picked it up or kept it.”

Both men are natives of the Dominican Republic, according to court documents.

Each is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, six counts of identity theft and theft by deception.

Both men were arraigned Sunday before acting District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. of New Kensington who ruled they are both potential flight risks and ordered them held without bail in the county prison pending preliminary hearings March 6 before Gongaware.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.