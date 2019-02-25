New York men accused of cocaine possession after North Huntingdon traffic stop

Two Bronx, N.Y., men are being held without bail in the Westmoreland County Prison after North Huntingdon Police, assisted by K9 Nero, discovered 8 packages of suspected cocaine hidden inside a console panel of their car Saturday after they were driving erratically along Route 30.

Dario E. Jansen-Kelly, 28, and Fernando A. Rivera-Saldivar, 24, told police they were headed to an auto auction in Cincinnati in Jansen-Kelly’s 2015 Toyota Camry when they pulled off the turnpike and on to Route 30, according to officer Joseph Riley.

Riley said he pulled the pair over about 9 p.m. driving westbound without headlights. Prior to the traffic stop, Riley said Jansen-Kelly sat idle for a period at a steady green traffic signal and then attempted a U-turn on the busy highway as Riley pulled his patrol car behind the Toyota.

Riley said Nero was summoned after both men acted “extremely nervous” shielding the center console with their hands. Police also reported the car was not in Jansen-Kelly’s name, but that of a New York-based firm.

In addition to the unspecified amount of cocaine confiscated in 8 sealed black plastic bags hidden inside the console, police confiscated six cellular telephones the pair had purchased that day using fraudulent identities and credit cards at Wal-Marts in Mechanicsburg, Hempfield and North Huntingdon, according to court documents.

“When asked about the phones and the names attached to the sales, (Rivera-Saldivar) said he guessed the phone numbers of the people listed on the accounts to open the lines of credit,” Riley wrote in court documents.

In addition, Rivera-Saldivar said he “found the cocaine in a parking lot somewhere out of state and said he did not know why he picked it up or kept it.”

Both men are natives of the Dominican Republic, according to court documents.

Each is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, six counts of identity theft and theft by deception.

Both men were arraigned Sunday before acting District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. of New Kensington who ruled they are both potential flight risks and ordered them held without bail in the county prison pending preliminary hearings March 6 before Gongaware.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .