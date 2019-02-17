Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
No injuries in North Huntingdon house fire
No injuries in North Huntingdon house fire

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Sunday, February 17, 2019 8:45 a.m
A house fire on Wilshire Drive North Huntingdon destroyed the home’s attic and living room Saturday, Feb. 16, but no one was hurt.

No one was hurt in a house fire on Wilshire Drive in North Huntingdon Saturday night, but the homeowner said the damage is extensive, WPXI reports.

Dispatchers told WPXI that the fire started around 8:15 p.m.

The homeowner, Carol Petrosky, said that she had noticed that the wood burner was malfunctioning earlier in the day and shut it off.

“We had dinner and was playing with the grandkids, and I still smelled some smoke,” Petrosky told WPXI.

She felt the living room wall and it was very hot, so Petrosky got everyone out of the house and called for help. The fire destroyed the attic and living room, WPXI reports.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

