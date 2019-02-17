No injuries in North Huntingdon house fire

No one was hurt in a house fire on Wilshire Drive in North Huntingdon Saturday night, but the homeowner said the damage is extensive, WPXI reports.

Dispatchers told WPXI that the fire started around 8:15 p.m.

The homeowner, Carol Petrosky, said that she had noticed that the wood burner was malfunctioning earlier in the day and shut it off.

“We had dinner and was playing with the grandkids, and I still smelled some smoke,” Petrosky told WPXI.

She felt the living room wall and it was very hot, so Petrosky got everyone out of the house and called for help. The fire destroyed the attic and living room, WPXI reports.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .