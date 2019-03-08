No injuries reported after gun fired inside South Greensburg business

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

No one was injured Friday when a shot was fired inside a South Greensburg tax law office, according to police Chief Scott A. Fanchalsky.

Police took a man who is an employee into custody after being called to the office of Jeffrey Burzawa at about 10:30 a.m.

Fanchalsky said one other person was inside the business on the 1200 block of Broad Street at the time of the shooting. There was no damage to the business.

“I don’t believe there was an intended target,” he said.

Fanchalsky said the suspect remains in custody. Charges were expected to be filed later Friday.

