No one injured as strong wind topples tree onto Murrysville home

Joe Morelli was sitting at his home off of Brick Hill Road in Murrysville on Sunday afternoon when he heard a loud crash at the front of the house.

During a period of strong gusting winds that began Sunday morning and prompted a high wind warning from the National Weather Service, a 40- to 50-foot tree split a few feet from its base, crashing down on Morelli’s home around 3:30 p.m., according to Westmoreland 911 officials.

Morelli has lived in the home, which belonged to his grandfather, since 1975, and said he’s never experienced something like this. But the sturdily-built home was able to absorb the blow.

“The damage looks more extensive than it is,” he said. “The house is all masonry, so it didn’t hurt the walls, and the only damage that was incurred is to the deck.”

Morelli said he was hoping to have a tree removal service come out to assess the situation. In the meantime, he has moved in with his brother next door.

He is just happy that no one was hurt, and that his family’s home is still in good shape.

“The rest of (the house) is perfectly intact,” he said. “In fact, that’s what’s supporting the tree right now.”

The National Weather Service reported winds as high as 60 mph at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport near Latrobe and 53 mph near Pittsburgh International Airport.

Westmoreland County Public Safety Director Roland Mertz said Sunday night that crews responded to around 500 calls of downed trees and electrical wires.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .