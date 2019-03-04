Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Huntingdon planners recommend approval of church office
Norwin

North Huntingdon planners recommend approval of church office

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 4, 2019 11:12 p.m
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Leger Road, North Huntingdon

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church’s plans to build a one-story office building on its North Huntingdon land cleared one hurdle Monday when the township planning commission recommended approval of the project, as long as the church meets certain conditions.

The recommendation to the North Huntingdon commissioners that it approve the plans for the building off Leger Road was contingent upon the church obtaining the Westmoreland Conservation District’s approval for the stormwater management plans and finalizing arrangements with the North Huntingdon Township Municipal Authority for sewage service at the site.

The planners also wanted revised site plans, since the proposed site of the building was moved about 10 feet in a northerly direction so that it would not encroach on a 60-foot-wide utility line easement. It is to be built across the parking lot from the church.

The commissioners could vote on granting approval of the plans at their March 20 meeting.

But, the church’s engineer, Joseph Fisher, an engineer with MCMP Inc. of O’Hara, was directed to have the revised plans submitted to the township within a week before of the March 20 meeting.

“We’re counting on it. If not, you’ll be back,” in April, Tom Kerber, commission member, said to Fisher.

The pre-engineered office building would be made of metal, possibly dark green in color with stone or other facing attached to the bottom three feet of the building, Fisher said. The facing would match the color of the church. It also can serve as a site for specialized classes, Fisher said.

The Rev. John Moineau, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, previously said the church had budgeted $400,000 for the project. The church received $575,000 in November from Waste Management Disposal Services for the sale of 2.45 acres along Leger Road. It hopes to have the project finished this spring.

The township zoning hearing board had previously granted approval of a special exception for the project.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Norwin | Westmoreland
