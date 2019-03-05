Officials from Westmoreland County townships to hold annual convention

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Representatives from Westmoreland County’s 18 second-class townships will gather May 8 for their annual convention.

The meeting, held at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon, will feature question-and-answer sessions with local state lawmakers and township solicitors as well as information from vendors, according to Donegal Township Supervisor Thomas Stull Jr., president of the Westmoreland County Association of Township Supervisors.

“This is a good networking day and allows us to discuss the issues,” Stull said.

One issue expected to be discussed is a proposal made earlier this year by Gov. Tom Wolf to institute a per capita tax on municipalities without police departments which are patrolled by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The group is not expected to take a formal position on the issue or any others at the convention, Stull said.

“We bring our townships together to go over what we are facing. By getting together we have a bigger voice with our legislators when it comes down to local township issues. It gives us more power,” Stull said.

Westmoreland’s second-class townships are Allegheny, Bell, Cook, Derry, Donegal, East Huntingdon, Fairfield, Hempfield, Ligonier, Loyalhanna, Mt. Pleasant, Salem, Sewickley, South Huntingdon, St. Clair, Unity, Upper Burrell and Washington.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .