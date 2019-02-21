Ohio developer signs on to Sewickley Twp. Commerce Crossing development

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. board on Thursday approved an option agreement with a Cincinnati-based real estate development firm that plans to occupy two spots at an industrial park under construction in Sewickley Township.

The agreement with Al. Neyer involves the company purchasing two yet-to-be built lots totaling 53 acres for $3.2 million at Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland. The company intends to build two buildings with warehouse and distribution space that could be leased to various companies for e-commerce purposes.

“We’re excited that a reputable regional developer is investing into Westmoreland County,” said corporation director Jason Rigone. “This now not only provides us land product to market, but also building space to market on the I-70 corridor.”

County officials broke ground for the industrial park in October in an empty field along Waltz Mill Road where five pad-ready sites will be built on 200 acres. Commerce Crossing will be the first industrial-park project county officials have undertaken in the past decade. Click here for a video tour of what project partners envision as the site’s future look.

The two buildings proposed by Al. Neyer include enough space for more than 200 employees each, according to a news release. One building will be 240,000 square feet and the other will be 233,000 square feet.

“Al. Neyer is excited about the potential Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland brings to the region and we are confident our experience with many like-kind projects and our unique model of development, design, and construction management will provide for a smooth process and lasting success for Westmoreland County and WCIDC,” Brandon Snyder, vice president of real estate development for Al. Neyer, said in the release.

The park project is estimated at $14 million and is being funded through various sources including state grants and a state loan.

County commissioners also on Thursday approved a program that will allow the IDC to incrementally recoup $2.5 million in property taxes that eventually will be assessed at the park. During a period of several years, the IDC will take 75 percent of property taxes while the county, township and Yough School District will split the remaining 25 percent until the $2.5 million is reached, Rigone said.

County Commissioner Ted Kopas said there is a greater demand for this type of large warehouse and distribution center. Commissioners Charles Anderson and Gina Cerilli were pleased to see a business already interested a spot in the park that is connected to rail service and is just off of Interstate 70.

“With the flexibility in our overall park structure and having a prime location adjacent to Interstate 70, we’re well positioned to accommodate the increasing activity and diverse user needs,” Kopas said in the release.

A $4.7 million contract was awarded in November to A. Liberoni Inc. for construction work at the site.

The project is scheduled for completion later this year.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .