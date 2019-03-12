Patricia Fritz announces bid for commissioner, while her former boss files to run again for Westmoreland sheriff

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held and his former chief deputy filed campaign documents Tuesday to run for public office.

Held, a Hempfield Republican, will seek a third term as the sheriff as state prosecutors prepare to retry him on public corruption charges related to allegations he forced on-duty deputies and office employees to work on his last re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, Patricia Fritz, who was fired last year after being convicted of a summary harassment offense, for a physical confrontation with the president of the union that represents sheriff’s deputies, filed documents saying she will run for county commissioner.

Fritz, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, is one of as many as six Republicans expected to file nominating petitions by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to run for public office.

Charles Anderson, the incumbent Republican commissioner, plans to retire.

Incumbents Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas, both Democrats, are seeking new terms and have submitted nominating petitions.

Fritz did not return a call seeking comment about her candidacy.

Held, 45, is expected to have primary challenges from at least three others, including two current members of his staff.

His criminal trial in December ended with jurors being unable to reach a verdict on two outstanding charges, a felony count of conflict of interest and a misdemeanor theft allegation.

A retrial has been delayed as Held appealed a court order that rejected his demand that the case be dismissed.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .