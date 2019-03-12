Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Patricia Fritz announces bid for commissioner, while her former boss files to run again for Westmoreland sheriff | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Patricia Fritz announces bid for commissioner, while her former boss files to run again for Westmoreland sheriff

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 1:47 p.m
870301_web1_FritzCoozie
Tribune-Review
A beverage koozie Patricia Fritz passed out as part of her campaign to run for Westmoreland County commissioner.
870301_web1_gtr-sheriffheld-022818
Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held

52 minutes ago

Embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held and his former chief deputy filed campaign documents Tuesday to run for public office.

Held, a Hempfield Republican, will seek a third term as the sheriff as state prosecutors prepare to retry him on public corruption charges related to allegations he forced on-duty deputies and office employees to work on his last re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, Patricia Fritz, who was fired last year after being convicted of a summary harassment offense, for a physical confrontation with the president of the union that represents sheriff’s deputies, filed documents saying she will run for county commissioner.

Fritz, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, is one of as many as six Republicans expected to file nominating petitions by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to run for public office.

Charles Anderson, the incumbent Republican commissioner, plans to retire.

Incumbents Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas, both Democrats, are seeking new terms and have submitted nominating petitions.

Fritz did not return a call seeking comment about her candidacy.

Held, 45, is expected to have primary challenges from at least three others, including two current members of his staff.

His criminal trial in December ended with jurors being unable to reach a verdict on two outstanding charges, a felony count of conflict of interest and a misdemeanor theft allegation.

A retrial has been delayed as Held appealed a court order that rejected his demand that the case be dismissed.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.