PennDOT monitoring large sinkhole along Route 51 in Rostraver

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

PennDOT crews are monitoring a large sinkhole in a gas station parking lot along Route 51 in Rostraver.

But, for now, the crater is on private property, said spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

“We do know that it’s close to the road,” she said.

The sinkhole is near the interchange of Interstate 70 and Route 51 near a BFS convenience store, Sunoco gas station, a Burger King restaurant and Farnham & Pfile Construction Company. It appears large enough to be able to swallow a small school bus.

Pavement around the hole appears to be cracking. It is blocked off by orange cones and caution tape in the gas station parking lot. Business there has not been affected.

A clerk told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that the sinkhole has been there for weeks. Attempts to reach the convenience store were unsuccessful.

Westmoreland County property records show the sinkhole is near the border of two properties — one owned by a Belle Vernon man and the other owned by a local company. Township officials could not immediately be reached.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .