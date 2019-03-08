Planned restaurant near Westmoreland Mall gets new name: IronRock Tap House

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An upscale restaurant planned for outside Westmoreland Mall is getting a new name.

Originally proposed as Sedona, the yet-to-open restaurant will now be called IronRock Tap House.

This comes after its marketing team and owner Greg Cammerata decided the new name is a better fit for the vision and concept. All renderings and other details originally announced will remain the same.

Located at 5306 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield, IronRock will offer a wide range of menu items and an extensive alcohol selection. Menu items will range from burgers and pizza to steak, fish and lobster, working with local farmers when possible for ingredients.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant will have two bars — one on the top floor and one downstairs — as well as fireplaces on each floor. The downstairs area will act as a more elegant setting, while outdoor dining will have fire pits and couches.

A casual setting is planned for the second floor, with live music on the weekends and bars staying open until 2 a.m.

“Our restaurant will offer the region a fresh alternative to typical chain restaurants by differentiating in terms of food quality, atmosphere and service,” Cammerata said in a release. “Our concept will focus heavily on offering both all-natural high-quality food products sourced from local producers when possible and a superior level of customer service from a highly trained staff in a warm and inviting elegant setting.”

At the former site of Ground Round near Westmoreland Mall, which closed Nov. 17 and was torn down, workers have broken ground on the tap house and construction is under way. The restaurant is set to open this summer.

Those interested in finding out more information on the restaurant can email info@ironrocktaphouse.com. Cammerata is hiring for all positions. Those interested can email careers@ironrocktaphouse.com.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .