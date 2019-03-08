Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Planned restaurant near Westmoreland Mall gets new name: IronRock Tap House | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Planned restaurant near Westmoreland Mall gets new name: IronRock Tap House

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Friday, March 8, 2019 4:54 p.m
741628_web1_gtr-IronRock38-010319
Megan Tomasic | Tribune-Review
IronRock Tap House is going where the former Ground Round restaurant was located in front of Westmoreland Mall.
741628_web1_gtr-sedona2-102518
Originally proposed as Sedona, IronRock Tap House is the name for the restaurant set to open this summer in place of the former Ground Round in Hempfield.
741628_web1_gtr-sedona3-102518
Originally proposed as Sedona, IronRock Tap House is now set to open this summer in place of the former Ground Round in Hempfield.
741628_web1_gtr-sedona4-102518
Originally proposed as Sedona, IronRock Tap House is now set to open this summer in place of the former Ground Round in Hempfield.
741628_web1_gtr-sedona5-102518
Originally proposed as Sedona, IronRock Tap House is now set to open this summer in place of the former Ground Round in Hempfield.

48 minutes ago

An upscale restaurant planned for outside Westmoreland Mall is getting a new name.

Originally proposed as Sedona, the yet-to-open restaurant will now be called IronRock Tap House.

This comes after its marketing team and owner Greg Cammerata decided the new name is a better fit for the vision and concept. All renderings and other details originally announced will remain the same.

Located at 5306 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield, IronRock will offer a wide range of menu items and an extensive alcohol selection. Menu items will range from burgers and pizza to steak, fish and lobster, working with local farmers when possible for ingredients.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant will have two bars — one on the top floor and one downstairs — as well as fireplaces on each floor. The downstairs area will act as a more elegant setting, while outdoor dining will have fire pits and couches.

A casual setting is planned for the second floor, with live music on the weekends and bars staying open until 2 a.m.

“Our restaurant will offer the region a fresh alternative to typical chain restaurants by differentiating in terms of food quality, atmosphere and service,” Cammerata said in a release. “Our concept will focus heavily on offering both all-natural high-quality food products sourced from local producers when possible and a superior level of customer service from a highly trained staff in a warm and inviting elegant setting.”

At the former site of Ground Round near Westmoreland Mall, which closed Nov. 17 and was torn down, workers have broken ground on the tap house and construction is under way. The restaurant is set to open this summer.

Those interested in finding out more information on the restaurant can email info@ironrocktaphouse.com. Cammerata is hiring for all positions. Those interested can email careers@ironrocktaphouse.com.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.