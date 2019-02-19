Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: 3 charged in robbery plot sought to raise money
Westmoreland

Police: 3 charged in robbery plot sought to raise money

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Westmoreland County Prison
Curtis Thomas Everett, 26, of Glassport, and two other men are accused of attempted homicide in connection with a robbery in Sutersville.
Westmoreland County Prison
Chad William Wolfe, 34, listed as homeless, and two other men are accused of attempted homicide in connection with a robbery in Sutersville.

An apparent plot to raise money by robbing drug dealers led to the recent arrests of two men in connection with a November shooting in Sutersville that left two injured, according to court documents.

Curtis Thomas Everett, 26, of Glassport, and Chad William Wolfe, 34, listed as homeless, are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on attempted homicide, robbery and related charges.

Troopers are looking for a third suspect, Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 26, of Jeannette, who is facing the same allegations.

Investigators charged the three men under seal and arrested two of them late last week. Arrest papers were released Tuesday.

Police said in the criminal complaint the three suspects were part of a group of five people who decided to rob drug dealers they knew with an airsoft pistol to get cash. The other two people have not been charged.

The group allegedly agreed to target a Butterfly Lane home in Sutersville just before midnight Nov. 16. Everett and another man hid outside and jumped a juvenile male and a man as they walked inside, according to court papers. The male resident tackled one of the suspects and the pistol was fired numerous times, police said.

One of the bullets grazed the resident’s head and the juvenile was hit in the left leg and abdomen, police said. Both were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals.

Police said Everett and the other alleged attacker got into a car driven by Wolfe and fled to Jeannette, discarding their clothing along Mars Hill Road in Sewickley Township. It’s unclear if they got any money.

Wolfe and Everett are being held on $250,000 bail each. Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings are set for Monday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

