Police arrest 3 in Greensburg man’s overdose death, search continues for fourth suspect
About an hour ago
Greensburg police Tuesday arrested three Westmoreland County residents and were looking for fourth person who they allege supplied a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a city man Jan. 14.
Andrew C. Hohn, 33, of the Fort Allen area of Hempfield, and Hollie A. Schreiber, 39, of Beaver Road, also in Hempfield, were arraigned on multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance, in connection with the overdose death of 28-year-old Christopher Holleran, who was found dead in an Culbertson Avenue apartment he shared with his girlfriend and infant child.
Late Tuesday afternoon, police also arrested Francesco C. Ziegler, 27, who lives in the Irwin area, on identical charges. Ziegler was awaiting arraignment.
Police continue to look for George “Bee” Buchanan, 25, of Monroeville.
Detective Sgt. John Swank said Holleran’s girlfriend told him during the investigation Holleran was a recovering heroin addict.
“He had visited with his mother (on Jan. 12) to celebrate his one year of being clean,” Swank said.
According to court documents, Swank said Ziegler had been a friend of Holleran’s since high school and both had used drugs together. In a Jan. 18 interview, Swank said Ziegler told investigators Holleran had told him he was depressed and asked him for Hohn’s telephone number the day of his death.
Ziegler also told investigators he met Hohn through Schreiber.
Swank reported that when police interviewed Hohn later that day, they confiscated four cell phones and multiple bags of suspected heroin stamped “Starstruck”, the same mark as an empty stamp bag discovered with Holleran at the time of his death.
Swank reported Hohn admitted he sold Holleran five stamp bags of heroin at $10 each the day of his death. Hohn told detectives Schreiber and he had purchased a brick heroin off Buchanan early Jan. 14 at a gas station in Monroeville.
Police said Buchanan is described as a black male with a mustache, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Buchanan is asked to call 911 or city police at 724-834-3800.
Hohn also is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered Hohn be held in the county jail on $150,000 bond, while Schreiber was ordered to jail on $75,000 bond.
Under the state’s 2011 law, a conviction of drug delivery resulting in death, like third-degree homicide, can carry a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .