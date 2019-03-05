Police: Former Salem strip club employee pocketed cash
A former employee of a Salem Township strip club is accused by state police of pocketing $905 from the establishment, according to court papers.
David Edward Zaremba, 44, of New Alexandria, was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
Troopers were called to the Beehive Show Bar on Dec. 21 after the business owner reported two envelopes containing the cash were missing, according to an affidavit. Video surveillance from three days earlier showed Zaremba taking the envelopes, police said. He previously worked there but “maintained a good relationship with the business” at the time of the alleged theft, according to court papers.
Zaremba is free on $10,000 unsecured bond. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A phone number for him could not be located.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .