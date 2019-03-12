Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: Man crashed into his former home after West Newton chase | TribLIVE.com
Police: Man crashed into his former home after West Newton chase

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:53 a.m
An Allegheny County man led West Newton police on a 2-mile chase Monday evening that ended when he crashed into his former home, according to court papers.

Malcolm Long, 23, of Elizabeth Township, is charged with fleeing from police, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license and summary traffic violations. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bail.

A policeman saw Long at 6 p.m. Monday driving a pickup truck on West Main Street in West Newton and tried to stop him in connection with an incident on Sunday night, according to court papers. Long allegedly accelerated onto windy Coal Hollow Road, crossing into Allegheny County, and onto Margaret Street.

Police said he was driving between 65 and 70 mph. The speed limit on part of Coal Hollow Road is 25 mph, police said.

He allegedly crashed the truck into a condemned house on Margaret Street where he previously lived and fled on foot. Investigators found Long hiding in a house nearby, according to court papers.

Long also is accused of resisting arrest at 10 p.m. Sunday after police saw him standing behind Giant Eagle in West Newton and tried to take him into custody on outstanding warrants, according to court papers. Police said Long ran into a wooded area. He was arraigned on that charge Tuesday and jailed on $1,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings in both cases are set for March 25.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

