Police: Man displayed gun during incident on Route 22 in Salem Township | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Police: Man displayed gun during incident on Route 22 in Salem Township

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, February 25, 2019 12:18 p.m
An Allegheny County man who is not permitted to have a gun is accused of showing another motorist a firearm on Route 22 Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

Dylan Peter Dunbar, 24, of Hazelwood, allegedly displayed the weapon in Salem Township after an incident with another driver, police said.

Authorities were notified of two vehicles driving erratically on Route 22 westbound at 2:44 p.m. The victim told police the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, later identified as Dunbar, showed him a handgun while both were traveling on the highway.

Police caught up to Dunbar, who police said is a convicted felon, on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Officers found a loaded handgun in the center consol. He did not have a permit to conceal a firearm, police said.

Dunbar is charged with firearms violations and terroristic threats. A March 18 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
