Westmoreland

Police: Parts stolen from new quad at Unity dealership

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, February 18, 2019 7:39 a.m
State police are looking for information about who stole parts from a new quad at a Unity dealership.

Troopers said someone broke into Hillview Motorsports overnight between Wednesday and Thursday and took numerous parts off of a new Suzuki quad, according to a news release. Two tools were left behind when the suspect or suspects fled into a nearby field.

The tools were handed over to forensics to examine for any evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the location of the stolen parts is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

