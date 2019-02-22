Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: ‘Very large’ marijuana dealer arrested in Hempfield | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Police: ‘Very large’ marijuana dealer arrested in Hempfield

Renatta Signorini
Friday, February 22, 2019 2:33 p.m
RENATTA SIGNORINI | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County detectives and Greensburg police arrested a Hempfield man Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Police described him as a “very large marijuana dealer.”
RENATTA SIGNORINI | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
RENATTA SIGNORINI | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A Hempfield man who police described as a “very large marijuana dealer” was arrested Friday after a search of his home.

The man was being processed Friday afternoon by police who seized more than 55 pounds of marijuana and nearly 1,000 vape pens that contain THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana, according to county Detective Tony Marcocci.

Authorities believe the 28-year-old suspect was getting the items shipped to him from out of state. The marijuana was sealed in bags.

“All these items are believed to be brought into Pennsylvania from the State of California where these things are legal,” Marcocci said.

Police had been investigating the suspect for the last few years. In addition to the drugs, authorities seized $16,000, two vehicles and a large amount of steroids from the suspect’s Liberty Hill Road home. Marcocci and Greensburg Office Garrett McNamara were preparing criminal charges.

Officers from Penn Township, agents from the attorney general’s office and state troopers helped county detectives and Greensburg police with the arrest. The suspect was being held at the Greensburg police station.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

