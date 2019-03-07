Police: Woman stabbed at North Belle Vernon bar sustained life-threatening injuries

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A woman who was stabbed at a North Belle Vernon bar early Thursday sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Eugene Lipari.

The woman and two men were taken to area hospitals after an apparent fight at 1:30 a.m. inside Just A Tavern on Broad Street.

“We determined there was an altercation that occurred inside the bar,” Lipari said.

The woman and one of the men were taken by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. The second man was taken by ambulance to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Lipari did not have an update on their conditions Thursday afternoon.

Westmoreland County detectives are assisting borough police in the investigation. Police were interviewing the victims and reviewing surveillance video.

“We don’t have a motive yet, we don’t have a suspect yet,” Lipari said.

Investigators were at the scene on the borough’s main drag for several hours collecting evidence. The bar was closed at noon Thursday.

It was frightening for neighbor Tameika West who has lived next door for a few years.

“That doesn’t happen around here, even though there’s bars on every street,” she told reporters at the scene. “People just party and they go home afterwards.”

She and Lipari said there have not been any previous problems at Just A Tavern and violence is not typical in the borough.

“It’s very concerning because this isn’t an area where something like that’s every happened at,” West said. “… Maybe on a Friday night you might hear a little commotion outside, but that’s it. On a Wednesday night, no I would never expect that.”

