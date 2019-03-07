Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Police: Woman stabbed at North Belle Vernon bar sustained life-threatening injuries | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Police: Woman stabbed at North Belle Vernon bar sustained life-threatening injuries

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:58 p.m
848339_web1_gtr-nbvstab
Renatta Signorini| Tribune-Review
Three people were stabbed at Just A Tavern in North Belle Vernon on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

About an hour ago

A woman who was stabbed at a North Belle Vernon bar early Thursday sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Eugene Lipari.

The woman and two men were taken to area hospitals after an apparent fight at 1:30 a.m. inside Just A Tavern on Broad Street.

“We determined there was an altercation that occurred inside the bar,” Lipari said.

The woman and one of the men were taken by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. The second man was taken by ambulance to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Lipari did not have an update on their conditions Thursday afternoon.

Westmoreland County detectives are assisting borough police in the investigation. Police were interviewing the victims and reviewing surveillance video.

“We don’t have a motive yet, we don’t have a suspect yet,” Lipari said.

Investigators were at the scene on the borough’s main drag for several hours collecting evidence. The bar was closed at noon Thursday.

It was frightening for neighbor Tameika West who has lived next door for a few years.

“That doesn’t happen around here, even though there’s bars on every street,” she told reporters at the scene. “People just party and they go home afterwards.”

She and Lipari said there have not been any previous problems at Just A Tavern and violence is not typical in the borough.

“It’s very concerning because this isn’t an area where something like that’s every happened at,” West said. “… Maybe on a Friday night you might hear a little commotion outside, but that’s it. On a Wednesday night, no I would never expect that.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.