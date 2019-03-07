Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Pothole patching season again keeps crews busy around Westmoreland County

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:27 p.m
PennDOT crew members Andy Hayden, left, of Greensburg, and Ray Kalvora, of Arona, fill potholes with cold patch along Route 993 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
A car drives over a pothole on Liberty Avenue in Lawrenceville on Feb 20, 2018.

That annual bone-rattling, suspension breaking, rim-bending season is back.

PennDOT District 12 and the Westmoreland County Public Works Department report they have broken out the cold patch and are likely headed to a pothole near you.

“Pothole patching this time of year is weather dependent, but we’ve certainly been getting to pothole patching whenever we can,” said Valerie Petersen, PennDOT district spokeswoman. “But from what I’ve noticed it seems we’ve had a normal amount of reports … about the same number of pothole complaints as this time last year.”

Vaughn Neill, the county engineer with the public works road and bridge department, said this week’s weather has kept workers on snow and ice removal duty and “definitely” impacted the amount of time workers spend filling the potholes.

“I know the guys wanted to patch Wednesday, but if the materials are too cold you just can’t do it,” Neill said.

But Neill anticipates “full patching mode” to occur on the county’s 52 miles of roads and 43 bridges soon, as temperatures are expected to warm.

“The hot mix doesn’t start until around April 1. But if weather conditions open up, we’ll do it earlier,” he said.

To date, Neill said the county office has not received as many pothole complaints, “but I know they are out there and they will be coming in.”

In Westmoreland County, PennDOT maintains Interstate 70, 25 state routes and 111 secondary routes.

Petersen noted that motorists can report potholes and other highway-maintenance concerns on state routes by calling PennDOT’s hot line at 1-800-FIX-ROAD (1-800-349-7623.)

“But when the description of the location is given, it’s best to be very specific as possible,” Petersen said.

Motorists should report the county, municipality, street name and state route number, which can be found on small black and white signs posted along state highways. In addition, a description of any familiar landmarks would be helpful for PennDOT to locate the problem area.

Reports about potholes on county roads can be reported on the county’s Public Works website or by calling 724-830-3965.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

