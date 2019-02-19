Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rafferty announces run for Westmoreland judge | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Rafferty announces run for Westmoreland judge

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 7:37 p.m
Jessica L. Rafferty, a lawyer from Unity, has announced she will be a candidate for one of two vacant seats on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.

Rafferty, 38, works as a lawyer with the Greensburg firm of Quatrini Rafferty and focuses her practice on family law and civil litigation.

“My experiences both in and out of the courtroom have taught me the importance of listening. As a judge, I will give everyone that comes before me an equal opportunity to be heard so that I’m able to fairly uphold our laws,” Rafferty said.

A registered Democrat, Rafferty said she will participate in both the Democratic and Republican primaries in May. Judicial candidates are permitted to cross-file and run for nominations from both political parties.

Rafferty is a 1998 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Bucknell University and a law degree from George Mason University. Before attending law school, Rafferty worked at a juvenile detention center and served in The Peace Corps.

Rafferty serves as the vice president of the board of Animal Friends of Westmoreland and is a member of the Latrobe Youth Commission, which is a program for first-time juvenile offenders.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

