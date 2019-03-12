Reigning Miss America visiting Irwin in May

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Want to meet Miss America? Now’s your chance when she heads to downtown Irwin for a meet-and-greet.

Nia Franklin, who won the crown in September 2018, will head to Wight Elephant, a local clothing boutique, on May 18, according to store owner Victoria Piekut.

Franklin, formerly Miss New York, will be available for a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where guests will be able to ask questions and take a picture with her.

Born in Winston-Salem, N.C., Franklin earned an undergraduate degree in composition from East Carolina University and a masters in fine arts from the University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts, according to the Miss America website.

Entering pageants as a way to finance her way through college after her dad was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, she was quickly crowned Miss Five Boroughs and went on to win Miss New York in 2018.

As a trained opera singer, Franklin has worked as a teacher and music mentor and written more than 100 songs.

This isn’t the first time a reigning Miss America winner has visited Irwin.

Last August, former Miss America Cara Mund visited Wight Elephant, Piekut said, holding a meet-and-greet and shopping for her personal wardrobe.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .