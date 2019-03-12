Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Reigning Miss America visiting Irwin in May
Westmoreland

Reigning Miss America visiting Irwin in May

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Reigning Miss America Nia Franklin is headed to Irwin in May for a meet-and-greet opportunity.

Want to meet Miss America? Now’s your chance when she heads to downtown Irwin for a meet-and-greet.

Nia Franklin, who won the crown in September 2018, will head to Wight Elephant, a local clothing boutique, on May 18, according to store owner Victoria Piekut.

Franklin, formerly Miss New York, will be available for a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where guests will be able to ask questions and take a picture with her.

Born in Winston-Salem, N.C., Franklin earned an undergraduate degree in composition from East Carolina University and a masters in fine arts from the University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts, according to the Miss America website.

Entering pageants as a way to finance her way through college after her dad was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, she was quickly crowned Miss Five Boroughs and went on to win Miss New York in 2018.

As a trained opera singer, Franklin has worked as a teacher and music mentor and written more than 100 songs.

This isn’t the first time a reigning Miss America winner has visited Irwin.

Last August, former Miss America Cara Mund visited Wight Elephant, Piekut said, holding a meet-and-greet and shopping for her personal wardrobe.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

