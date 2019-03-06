Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
‘Rocco’s Warriors’ come together to help family of 2-year-old leukemia patient | TribLIVE.com
Penn-Trafford

‘Rocco’s Warriors’ come together to help family of 2-year-old leukemia patient

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 3:40 p.m
Submitted photo
Rocco Monteleone, 2, of Penn Township was diagnosed Dec. 30, 2018, with acute myeloid leukemia.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Above, Rocco’s Warriors members hosted a March 1, 2019, jazz concert to benefit Rocco’s treatment.
Submitted photo
Brandon Monteleone of Penn Township had a tough time finding words to descibe the outpouring of support his family has received since his 2-year-old son Rocco was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Dec. 30.

“It’s hard to explain,” Monteleone said. “Just finding out that Rocco had cancer was so tough.”

In just about two months since the diagnosis, neighbors, community members and family friends have come together to form Rocco’s Warriors, dedicated to raising money to help support the family through Rocco’s treatment.

“Our neighborhood is rather amazing,” said Trish Pizzuto. “As soon as we heard the news, we got together to see what we could do to help.”

Pizzuto created a “Rocco’s Warriors” Facebook page to serve as a hub to support the family.

“We started with 14 people from our neighborhood,” she said. “Now it’s more than 1,500 people.”

The group’s first fundraiser was a simple one: sell yard signs to welcome Rocco and his family back home from the hospital.

“We sold 250 signs,” Pizzuto said. “We went into t-shirts, and we’ve sold more than 500 so far.”

Monteleone said the family was still in the hospital with Rocco when the Facebook page was created.

“We saw the numbers climbing and we couldn’t believe when we saw where they’re at now,” he said.

The group also recently held a community concert fundraiser featuring jazz bands from Jeannette, Penn-Trafford and Gateway high schools, and a drag-queen bingo fundraiser in May has already sold out of tickets.

They are currently selling tickets for a gift card raffle that will take place in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Lottery’s evening number drawing on April 19. Tickets are $10, and there are more than $1,500 in gift cards that will be raffled off.

Group member Robin Lang said her phone is ringing off the hook with people looking to pitch in and help out any way they can.

“We want to try and keep them going, that’s all,” Lang said.

Monteleone said it’s wonderful to know that his neighbors and community care and want to help.

“I come home and there’s cash and gift cards on the table, or someone’s dropping by with dinner,” he said. “It’s something all the time.”

Raffle tickets are available by contacting a group member through the “Rocco’s Warriors” Facebook page, or at the following locations:

• JCB Convenience Store, 3535 Route 130, Penn Township

• Crafty Shack, 1251 Harrison City Export Road, Penn Township

• Ski’s & Nick’s Lounge, 2035 Route 130, Penn Township

• Hair Creations, 3354 Route 130, Penn Township

All of the proceeds will benefit the Monteleone family.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

