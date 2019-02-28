Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rostraver man accused of faking drug test | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Rostraver man accused of faking drug test

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, February 28, 2019 3:53 p.m
816657_web1_web-gavel

36 minutes ago

A 45-year-old Rostraver man was accused this week of submitting an altered urine sample to the Westmoreland County Probation office after a probation officer noticed a white tube protruding from the man’s underwear as he was performing the court-mandated drug test.

Brett Michael Toman was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Chris Flanigan on the complaint filed by county Det. James Williams and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.

Williams reported in an affidavit of probable cause that Toman went to the county courthouse 10:20 a.m. Monday to provide a urine sample and was accompanied to the restroom by a probation officer during the test. Williams reported that the officer noticed a white tube protruding from Toman’s underwear prior to him providing the sample.

When Toman was confronted by two probation officers about the tube, Williams said “Toman denied having anything on his person that would alter his drug screen.”

During a subsequent search, Williams said probation officers discovered the tube was connected to a bottle that was confiscated.

Flanigan set Toman’s preliminary hearing for March 7.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.