Rostraver man accused of faking drug test

A 45-year-old Rostraver man was accused this week of submitting an altered urine sample to the Westmoreland County Probation office after a probation officer noticed a white tube protruding from the man’s underwear as he was performing the court-mandated drug test.

Brett Michael Toman was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Chris Flanigan on the complaint filed by county Det. James Williams and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.

Williams reported in an affidavit of probable cause that Toman went to the county courthouse 10:20 a.m. Monday to provide a urine sample and was accompanied to the restroom by a probation officer during the test. Williams reported that the officer noticed a white tube protruding from Toman’s underwear prior to him providing the sample.

When Toman was confronted by two probation officers about the tube, Williams said “Toman denied having anything on his person that would alter his drug screen.”

During a subsequent search, Williams said probation officers discovered the tube was connected to a bottle that was confiscated.

Flanigan set Toman’s preliminary hearing for March 7.

