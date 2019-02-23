Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Head-on crash partially shuts Route 130 in Hempfield
Westmoreland

Head-on crash partially shuts Route 130 in Hempfield

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Saturday, February 23, 2019 4:01 p.m
State police have closed a section of Route 130 in Hempfield down to one lane after a head-on crash involving two vehicles, said a Westmoreland County 911 dispatch official.

As of 4:45 p.m., Route 130 between Oakford Park and North Greengate roads was partially closed. Both westbound lanes were closed but one eastbound lane was open.

Three people are injured and have been transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, the official said. He did not know their condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 130 and Spanish Villa Drive 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

