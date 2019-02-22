Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Saint Vincent pasta bridge engineering contest set for March 11 | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Saint Vincent pasta bridge engineering contest set for March 11

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, February 22, 2019 2:52 p.m
788963_web1_gtr-PastaBridge-022319
Franklin Regional students participate in the 2016 pasta bridge engineering contest at Saint Vincent College.

About an hour ago

Engineers, pasta purveyors and high school students will all come together on March 11 for Saint Vincent College’s 13th annual Pasta Bridge Engineering Contest.

The competition, which begins at 6:15 p.m. March 11 at the Fred Rogers Center, aims to increase high school students’ awareness of engineering as a career path and gives them an opportunity to collaborate on the design and construction of bridges.

Twenty-five teams of students from nine local high schools will compete, including Apollo Ridge, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Yough.

The public is invited to watch as miniature bridges made out of uncooked pasta and hot glue are loaded with increasing weights until they collapse.

This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Carbone family, DeLallo Italian Market Place, Michael Baker International, the Engineers’ Society of Western Pennsylvania, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Pantalone Funeral Home, Kennametal and the college’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.