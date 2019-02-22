Saint Vincent pasta bridge engineering contest set for March 11
Engineers, pasta purveyors and high school students will all come together on March 11 for Saint Vincent College’s 13th annual Pasta Bridge Engineering Contest.
The competition, which begins at 6:15 p.m. March 11 at the Fred Rogers Center, aims to increase high school students’ awareness of engineering as a career path and gives them an opportunity to collaborate on the design and construction of bridges.
Twenty-five teams of students from nine local high schools will compete, including Apollo Ridge, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Yough.
The public is invited to watch as miniature bridges made out of uncooked pasta and hot glue are loaded with increasing weights until they collapse.
This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Carbone family, DeLallo Italian Market Place, Michael Baker International, the Engineers’ Society of Western Pennsylvania, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Pantalone Funeral Home, Kennametal and the college’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing.
Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .