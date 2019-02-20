Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Seton Hill names new dean to School of Education and Applied Sciences
Westmoreland

Seton Hill names new dean to School of Education and Applied Sciences

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:20 p.m
Kathleen Harris, Seton Hill Dean of the School of Education and Applied Sciences

Seton Hill University officials have appointed Kathleen Harris, an association professor of early childhood education, Dean of the School of Education and Applied Sciences.

Harris joined the faculty at Seton Hill University in 2010 as an assistant professor of education. She received her undergraduate degree in early childhood education and psychology at Notre Dame College, South Euclid, Ohio, and master’s degree in early childhood education and doctoral degree in special education at Kent State University.

The new dean has taught, directed and developed curricula for early childhood programs for toddlers to pre-kindergarten age students, training for early childhood teachers, parent programs, early childhood conferences and has conducted and published extensive research in early childhood education.

“Kathleen Harris is an outstanding educator who has dedicated herself to improving the education of young children through her mentorship of future teachers,” Seton Hill President Mary Finger said.

“Through her extensive research in the area of early childhood education, Kathy has encouraged her students to think beyond the classroom and to look at teaching in new and exciting ways. She will be a tremendous asset to the School of Education and Applied Social Sciences, its faculty, and, most importantly, its students,” Finger said announcing the appointment.

The School of Education and Applied Social Sciences at Seton Hill offers undergraduate majors in educational studies, elementary education with special education, criminal justice, psychology, social work, and secondary education certifications along with graduate degrees in elementary/middle level education, innovative instruction, special education, special education autism specialization and marriage and family therapy.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
