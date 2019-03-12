Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Solar farm could power Hunker Wastewater Treatment Plant | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Solar farm could power Hunker Wastewater Treatment Plant

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:43 p.m
869531_web1_gtr-HempfieldSolar93-010319
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County could soon use a solar farm to power its Hunker Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County could soon use a solar farm to power its Hunker Wastewater Treatment Plant.

11 minutes ago

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County could soon use a solar farm to power its Hunker Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The 12-acre farm would be located along Hunker-Waltz Mill Road in Hempfield, near New Stanton, and would hold about 11,000 solar panels, said David Hommrich, president of Sunrise Energy, contractor and owner of the project. Sunrise Energy recently purchased the land from part of the Westinghouse plant.

“They’re going to save some serious money by doing this,” Hommrich said.

The way the contract reads, the municipal authority will not be required to pay for the cost of building, maintaining or operating of the farm, said Matthew Junker, MAWC spokesman.

They are required, however, to purchase energy from the farm, which will generate about 5 million kilowatt hours per year. The authority will have the option to purchase the facility after six, 10 and 15 years for a value based on the amount of energy being generated at the time, Junker said.

Plans for the farm leave almost 2 miles between the wastewater plant and the farm, Hommrich said. Rather than building a direct line between the two areas, the power will be sent to a meter set up by West Penn Power and spread into the immediate area. A credit from the meter will then be applied to the wastewater plant.

“The MAWC is always looking to reduce its carbon footprint and save customers money,” Junker said.

Almost 10 years ago, the authority installed an electrical generation turbine at the Beaver Run Reservoir to help with power generation, he said.

The proposed solar farm will go back to the Hempfield Area Planning Commission next month for technical review.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.