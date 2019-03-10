Stage Right apparently sets record with ‘Children of Eden,’ awaits official word from Guinness

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The tickets for Saturday night’s performance of “Children of Eden” said “Guinness World Record Attempt,” and by all appearances, the Greensburg theater company Stage Right succeeded in the attempt.

Now it’s in the hands of Guinness World Records Ltd. officials.

As Stage Right founder and artistic director Tony Marino took the stage just before 8 p.m. Saturday, a roar went up from the crowd which filled most of the Palace Theater’s lower level.

“Now I’m just going to stand here for three minutes,” he joked.

Marino, who also played the character of Father/God in the production, acknowledged the difficulty of staging a major musical with only 14 hours and 30 minutes to prepare. He said it couldn’t have been done without the support of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust and the hundreds of volunteers who showed up on Saturday.

The chosen production was revealed at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, at which point Stage Right officials immediately began working on set design.

“We literally drew it on a napkin at 5:45,” Marino said. By 1 p.m., the cast and ensemble were on stage rehearsing.

Stage Right was attempting to beat the previous record of 15 hours, set by the Sharpe Academy of Theatre Arts on Aug. 29, 2016, with a production of “Annie” at Watersmeet Theatre in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

About 100 people were involved with the actual performance on stage, not including the volunteers who served as timekeepers, witnesses, stage hands, costume and set designers, and orchestra members, said Tina Federico, Stage Right board president.

