Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stage Right selects ‘Children of Eden’ for record-setting attempt at the Palace | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Stage Right selects ‘Children of Eden’ for record-setting attempt at the Palace

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Saturday, March 9, 2019 12:58 p.m

About an hour ago

The Greensburg theater company Stage Right hopes that the controlled chaos of Saturday morning will transform into a complete production of the musical “Children of Eden” by Saturday night.

If they want to break the Guinness record for the fastest staging of a musical production, they will have to cast, rehearse, create sets, props and costumes, and be ready to perform within 14 hours and 30 minutes.

The current Guinness record holder is Sharpe Academy of Theatre Arts, which successfully staged a performance of the musical “Annie” at Watersmeet Theatre in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, on Aug. 29, 2016, in precisely 15 hours.

The attempt at a record began at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when Stage Right officials JoAnne Salvatore and Tina Federico opened the boxes from Music Theatre International to reveal that the selected musical was “Children of Eden,” by Stephen Schwartz and John Caird.

“It is a large show because we didn’t want to turn anybody away. We opened it up to our students and to the public, if they wanted to participate in this event today (Saturday),” said Salvatore, Stage Right general manager.

An estimated 170 people have volunteered to help in some capacity prior to the 8 p.m. Saturday start time at the Palace Theater in downtown Greensburg, she said.

Once the musical was revealed, the company got to work creating the sets, picking the costumes and holding rehearsals for members of the cast, ensemble and orchestra.

Set construction began with a trip to the Stage Right warehouse in Jeannette, while costume work was done at a studio in Greensburg. Rehearsals were being held at the Palace Theater.

“The challenge, of course, is rehearsing everything and making sure that everything is together and makes sense,” said Tony Marino, Stage Right founder. “It is a difficult show because it’s just a lot of material. There’s a lot of big group numbers; there’s a lot of people on stage.”

Marino described “Children of Eden” as one of his favorite shows of all time. “If you’re a musical theater person, you probably love ‘Children of Eden,’ ” he said.

The performance will be open to the public for a suggested donation of $10 or $20, which will go toward Stage Right’s summer camp scholarship fund. To make reservations, call the Palace Theater box office at 724-836-8000 or Stage Right at 724-832-7464.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


853858_web1_gtr-StageGuinness-031019
Stephen Huba | Tribune-Review
Members of the ensemble and chorus rehearse for Saturday night’s performance of “Children of Eden.”
853858_web1_gtr-StageGuinness2-031019
Stephen Huba | Tribune-Review
A digital clock ticks down above the Palace Theater stage as Stage Right tries to break the Guinness record for the fastest staging of a musical production.
853858_web1_gtr-StageGuinness3-031019
Stephen Huba | Tribune-Review
Biblical costumes await use inside the Palace Theater for Saturday’s production of "Children of Eden."
Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.