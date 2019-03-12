Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
State audits released for Hunker, Mt. Pleasant and Yukon South Huntingdon fire relief associations | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

State audits released for Hunker, Mt. Pleasant and Yukon South Huntingdon fire relief associations

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:32 p.m
Two Westmoreland County volunteer fire department relief associations in Hunker and Mt. Pleasant received clean administrative and financial bills of health in audits released Tuesday by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

Meanwhile, an audit of a third area relief association at the Yukon-South Huntingdon Township fire department for 2016-2017 disclosed that although it was in compliance with state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures, there was one finding for not properly maintaining minutes of its meetings. The auditors noted that a prior audit cited the association for the same issue.

In 2018, 2,518 municipalities received $55.1 million in state aid for distribution to local volunteer firefighters’ relief associations to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

Full audit reports for volunteer fire department relief association reports with findings are available online at https://www.paauditor.gov/audit-reports

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

