State police release surveillance video in Hempfield gas station robbery
About an hour ago
State police are seeking help identifying a suspect who robbed a Hempfield convenience store earlier this month.
A surveillance video released Friday showed the suspect enter the BP store on Route 136 carrying a blue bag just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 and walk to the cash register.
The suspect appears to be talking to a clerk who then opens the cash register and hands the suspect something that is put into the bag.
The suspect was dressed in black pants and black hooded jacket with an emblem on the chest. It appeared the robber had something covering their face.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.
2/9/19 2053 hours- Robbery BP SR 136 Hempfield Twp Westmoreland County.
See video below.
Anyone with info contact Tpr Beynon 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/Bo0Fz2uCeD
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) February 22, 2019
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .