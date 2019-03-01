Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Test boring will restrict Route 119 traffic in Youngwood
Westmoreland

Test boring will restrict Route 119 traffic in Youngwood

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 1, 2019 5:05 p.m
823550_web1_gtr-Rte119recon-052517
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Traffic moves down Route 119 in Youngwood on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Motorists will encounter a series of single-lane closures on sections of Route 119 and adjoining streets in Youngwood beginning the first full week in March.

According to PennDOT, daytime traffic restrictions will occur as needed on weekdays, allowing crews to conduct test borings in preparation for planned reconstruction of the roadway beginning in 2020.

The drilling will affect both Third Street — the northbound lanes of Route 119 — and Fourth Street — the southbound lanes — between Overhead Bridge Road and Wilson Street.

Flaggers will control traffic during single-lane closures on Washington Avenue and Hillis, Lowe, Depot, McKinley and Lincoln streets.

This preliminary work is expected to wrap up by April 9.

Youngwood Borough officials have said the Route 119 reconstruction project, which will cover the area between Burton Avenue and the access to Buncher Commerce Park, is expected to cost $20 million or more. Sidewalks also will be updated, with inclusion of handicapped-accessible curb ramps at intersections.

PennDOT plans to include a traffic calming measure on Route 119 with the addition of chicanes — slight curves in the edge of the road that will force motorists to weave back and forth as they travel through the town.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
