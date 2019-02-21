Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Third suspect in Sutersville shooting arrested | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Third suspect in Sutersville shooting arrested

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:20 a.m
781262_web1_web-handcuffs_dark

About an hour ago

A third person was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a November shooting in Sutersville that left two injured, according to court records.

Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 26, of Jeannette, is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond. He was picked up on an arrest warrant Wednesday after state police filed attempted homicide, robbery and related charges against him under seal last week.

Authorities said a man and a male juvenile were hurt Nov. 16 when a group of five people allegedly agreed to raise money by robbing drug dealers they knew. Police said in court papers that Brown provided the handgun used in the robbery attempt.

Brown, Curtis Thomas Everett, 26, of Glassport, and Chad William Wolfe, 34, listed as homeless, are accused in the plot. Two others have not been charged.

Police allege in court papers that Everett and another man hid outside of a Butterfly Lane home just before midnight and jumped a juvenile male and a man as they walked inside. The male resident tackled one suspect and the handgun was fired numerous times, police said.

A bullet grazed the resident’s head, and the juvenile was hit in the left leg and abdomen, police said. Both were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals.

Wolfe and Everett are being held on $250,000 bail each. Preliminary hearings for the suspects are set for Monday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.