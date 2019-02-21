Third suspect in Sutersville shooting arrested

A third person was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a November shooting in Sutersville that left two injured, according to court records.

Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 26, of Jeannette, is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond. He was picked up on an arrest warrant Wednesday after state police filed attempted homicide, robbery and related charges against him under seal last week.

Authorities said a man and a male juvenile were hurt Nov. 16 when a group of five people allegedly agreed to raise money by robbing drug dealers they knew. Police said in court papers that Brown provided the handgun used in the robbery attempt.

Brown, Curtis Thomas Everett, 26, of Glassport, and Chad William Wolfe, 34, listed as homeless, are accused in the plot. Two others have not been charged.

Police allege in court papers that Everett and another man hid outside of a Butterfly Lane home just before midnight and jumped a juvenile male and a man as they walked inside. The male resident tackled one suspect and the handgun was fired numerous times, police said.

A bullet grazed the resident’s head, and the juvenile was hit in the left leg and abdomen, police said. Both were taken to Pittsburgh hospitals.

Wolfe and Everett are being held on $250,000 bail each. Preliminary hearings for the suspects are set for Monday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .