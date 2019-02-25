Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tinted windows proposed to enhance security at Latrobe police station

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, February 25, 2019 9:51 p.m
The entrance to the Latrobe police station, seen on Aug. 13, 2018, is marked prominently at the city municipal building on Jefferson Street.

Latrobe officials want to tint some of the municipal building’s windows for improved security.

Police Chief John Sleasman recommended having tinting applied to seven exterior windows that look upon Jefferson Street from the police station and from offices used by code enforcement officer Ann Powell and the staff of state Rep. Joseph Petrarca. He also suggested to city council that tinting be added to an interior glass door that provides entry to the police station from a public area and to two adjoining side lights.

With the tinting, he said, “It’s going to be almost impossible for anyone to see in, but we can see out.”

Mayor Rosie Wolford suggested additionally tinting a rear door that accesses the office area from the building’s parking lot.

Sleasman obtained a quote of $735 for the work. He said including the extra door is “probably a good idea” and should add about $100 to the price.

Tinting the windows, he said, offers advantages compared to replacing aging blinds in the rooms.

The tinting, he explained, is “somewhat reflective. It’s going to keep some sunlight out. It’s going to keep it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.”

City manager Wayne Jones told council members Monday there is money in the police budget to cover the cost.

“The main reason we brought it up is so you’re aware of it and because it’s going to change the look of the building a little bit,” he said.

Councilman Jim Kelley expressed concern about the proposed tinting, noting that people outside the police station wouldn’t be able to see in “if somebody did something bad.”

“If someone would go rogue on (police) inside and start shooting…, they’re going to pull the blinds anyway so you can’t see,” Wolford replied.

Jones suggested the city also consider increasing security camera coverage outside the municipal building, with the cost to be split between the police and administrative budgets.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

